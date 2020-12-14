FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Volkswagen AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VWAGY stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

