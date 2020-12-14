FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.

EW opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,306 shares of company stock valued at $31,223,182 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

