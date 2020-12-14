FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mercer International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.