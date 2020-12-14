FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.