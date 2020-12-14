FY2020 EPS Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acerinox in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

