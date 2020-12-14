FY2020 EPS Estimates for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Increased by Analyst

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85).

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 82.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.