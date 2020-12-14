FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Decreased by Analyst

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) – Equities researchers at M Partners decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. M Partners analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. M Partners also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ANX opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.78.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.70 million for the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

