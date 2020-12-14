FY2020 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Lowered by Analyst

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.83.

TSE:BIR opened at C$1.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.