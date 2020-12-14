FY2020 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Cut by Analyst

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$70.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.08. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.80.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

