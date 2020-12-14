FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard by 57.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 55,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.