FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUG. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$478,936.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

