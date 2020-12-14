FY2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Cut by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.35. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

