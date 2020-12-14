FY2020 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

SITC stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 93.55. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $127,000.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,747,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,986,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,654,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,795 shares of company stock worth $8,121,926.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

