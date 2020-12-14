FY2020 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Boosted by Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$423.97 million and a P/E ratio of -14.13. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

