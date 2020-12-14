FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zurich Insurance Group AG Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zurich Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.