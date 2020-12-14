Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genasys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genasys by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,982. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.