Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 165,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 17,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

