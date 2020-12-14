GlaxoSmithKline plc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.59 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 109.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

