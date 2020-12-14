Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

