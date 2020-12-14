Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) & Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) Head to Head Analysis

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Lixiang Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $778.64 million 5.44 $259.17 million $5.58 16.19 Lixiang Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Lixiang Education.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Lixiang Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.17% 17.20% 14.47% Lixiang Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and Lixiang Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lixiang Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Lixiang Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Lixiang Education on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lixiang Education Company Profile

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School. The company was formerly known as Lianwai Education Group Limited and changed its name to Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. in May 26, 2020. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

