Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 5,791.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,304 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 124.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

