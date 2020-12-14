Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heritage Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266,593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Heritage Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

