Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 781,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.