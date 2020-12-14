Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,696 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The Macerich by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,330,000 after buying an additional 1,276,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 27.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Macerich by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Macerich by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 815,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.56.

MAC opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 1.78. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

