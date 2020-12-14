Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of NuVasive worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,939.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 93,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -207.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

