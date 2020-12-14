Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of HNI worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HNI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $419,697.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $4,269,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HNI. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti upped their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of HNI opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

