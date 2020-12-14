Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $887.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.