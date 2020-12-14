Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 79,918 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 342.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.29% of FTI Consulting worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $109.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

