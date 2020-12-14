Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.