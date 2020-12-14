Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) versus GATX (NYSE:GATX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50

GATX has a consensus target price of $72.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.41%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and GATX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GATX $1.39 billion 2.13 $211.20 million $5.51 15.43

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A GATX 14.96% 9.01% 1.97%

Summary

GATX beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, the routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines and liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. Further, the company operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 601 four-axle and 28 six-axle locomotives; and 11 vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

