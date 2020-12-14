Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/1/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

11/30/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

10/22/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

ASR opened at $157.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,539,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,226,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.