Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 79.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 361,442 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $18,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $117.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.