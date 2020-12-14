Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.00 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

