Head-To-Head Analysis: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Puradyn Filter Technologies alerts:

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.45 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $535.83 million 0.85 -$7.29 million $1.44 16.67

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America 0.59% 10.44% 3.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers. It also designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance, and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the original equipment, aerospace, and aftermarket. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.