Head to Head Comparison: Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile -4.61% 29.88% 14.25% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Alaska Power & Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.45 billion 1.47 $414.61 million N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enel Chile and Alaska Power & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Enel Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enel Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 7,303 megawatts of installed capacity with 129 generation units, including 40 hydroelectric, 21 thermal, 59 wind powered, 8 solar, and 1 geothermal generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 1.97 million customers. The company also engages in transportation of natural gas and other fuels; provides construction of works and engineering, and consulting services; and develops real estate projects. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

