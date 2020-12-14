Head to Head Comparison: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) vs. Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Street Properties pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franklin Street Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SBA Communications and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 13 0 2.81 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $324.56, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Franklin Street Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.01 billion 15.20 $146.99 million $8.49 32.46 Franklin Street Properties $269.07 million 1.87 $6.47 million $0.91 5.16

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications -0.74% N/A -0.16% Franklin Street Properties -0.46% -0.16% -0.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Franklin Street Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

