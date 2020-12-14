Head to Head Review: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) versus Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progenity and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Progenity currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.70%. Biocept has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.69%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Progenity.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A Biocept -237.01% -114.46% -82.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biocept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biocept $5.53 million 13.11 -$25.14 million ($12.20) -0.44

Progenity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company's Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from ctDNA. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians to determine the treatment plan for their patients, as well as to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate therapies to treat cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

