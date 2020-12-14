Head-To-Head Survey: Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Glucose Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $22.74 million 2.42 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Glucose Health $290,000.00 112.07 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 6.08, suggesting that its share price is 508% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Glucose Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

