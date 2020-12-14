Head to Head Survey: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) versus Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accuray and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sensus Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.07%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 1.04 $3.83 million ($0.08) -54.63 Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 2.17 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -35.90

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% Sensus Healthcare -34.01% -23.08% -17.37%

Summary

Accuray beats Sensus Healthcare on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

