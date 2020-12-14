Head to Head Survey: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) versus Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -25.50% 18.31% 4.09% Magic Software Enterprises 4.85% 12.69% 8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upland Software and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $51.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Magic Software Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 5.76 -$45.37 million $1.41 30.89 Magic Software Enterprises $325.63 million 2.27 $20.27 million $0.58 26.05

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upland Software beats Magic Software Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

