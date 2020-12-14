HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $131.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41. HEICO has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

