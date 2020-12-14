HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.14 ($67.23).

HFG opened at €61.40 ($72.24) on Monday. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €62.85 ($73.94). The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.92.

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

