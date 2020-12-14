Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $177.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.