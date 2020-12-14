Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

