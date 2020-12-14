Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $112,404.26 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $112,404.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,863.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,072 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $130,784.64.

NTRA stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $264,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Natera by 140.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $824,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 17.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

