Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells $120,437.18 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.