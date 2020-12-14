ITT Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:ITT opened at $77.69 on Monday. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ITT by 123.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 346.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 377,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $14,661,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

