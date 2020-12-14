Janet Anne Catlett Sells 642 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janet Anne Catlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stepan alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Janet Anne Catlett purchased 2 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.18 per share, with a total value of $234.36.

SCL stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $5,296,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.