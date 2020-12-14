Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,914 shares of company stock valued at $25,604,855 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

