Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

NYSE:EFX opened at $188.14 on Monday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $190.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 58.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Equifax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.